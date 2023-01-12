NASA reveals new details about the successor to James Webb

NASA's astrophysics division director Mark Clampin pointed out during the meeting that the space observatory is still very much in the planning stage. Though NASA is still ironing out the details of the next-generation observatory, the new details provide a fascinating glimpse at the future of astronomy.

The Habitable World Observatory: a "mountaintop observatory" in space

Despite the fact that the HWO is still in the concept stage, the name clearly shows where NASA's priorities lie. Over the last few years, the US space agency has increasingly turned its attention toward the search for extraterrestrial life. James Webb just discovered its first exoplanet, but the HWO will likely take things a step further.

Thanks to the discussion at the American Astronomical Society meeting, we do also know that James Webb's planned successor will be designed so that it can be upgraded by robots while in space. This will give it a strong advantage over James Webb, which is orbiting in Lagrange Point 2, far from Earth, and won't be serviced until its science operations end in roughly a decade's time.

"Serviceability will be huge," Aki Roberge of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center said, as per Science. It will essentially create a "mountaintop observatory at L2," she continued. In other words, the observatory will enable state-of-the-art instruments to be swapped in when needed, and it's really "the instruments that make a difference," Roberge said.