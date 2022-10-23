NASA team is set to study mysterious unidentified flying objects

Recommending a road map

The ultimate purpose of the group will be to recommend a roadmap for potential UAP data analysis by the agency going forward and will focus solely on unclassified data. Once the research has been completed, a full report will be released to the public in mid-2023.

“Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere is at the heart of who we are at NASA,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “Understanding the data we have surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena is critical to helping us draw scientific conclusions about what is happening in our skies. Data is the language of scientists and makes the unexplainable, explainable.”

The NASA official responsible for leading the study is Daniel Evans, the assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. The independent study team will be further chaired by David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation.

“NASA has brought together some of the world's leading scientists, data and artificial intelligence practitioners, aerospace safety experts, all with a specific charge, which is to tell us how to apply the full focus of science and data to UAP,” said Evans.