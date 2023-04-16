NASA unveils next-gen helicopters for Mars to work in tandem with Perseverance

Emboldened by the success of the Ingenuity Mars helicopter, scientists and engineers at NASA are in the process of designing another helicopter for Mars.

This new, upcoming helicopter will debut innovations that resulted from nearly 50 flights conducted by the Ingenuity Mars helicopter across the Jezero Crater.

NASA is currently contemplating a joint Mars Sample Return campaign with the European Space Agency that will transport regolith and Martian rock samples back to the Earth. This campaign would leverage NASA’s Perseverance rover and two Mars Sample Recovery Helicopters.

The Perseverance rover’s capability of transporting payload to designated drop-off zones has already been for the world to see when it delivered sample tubes to a special pick-up zone on the Red Planet’s topside.

NASA intends for these sample tubes to be picked up and transferred by Sample Recovery Helicopters to a rocket waiting to launch into Martian orbit.

Håvard Fjær Grip, chief engineer of autonomy and aerial flight at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory summarized plans and the challenges involved in developing the planned Mars Sample Recovery Helicopters in an interview with Space.com.

“The primary challenge here is mass. We have very little air to work with on Mars. That immediately limits the amount of mass that we can carry,” he said. While the hours logged by the Ingenuity Mars helicopter at Jezero Crater validate the basic design of a Mars helicopter, Grips says that new elements- such as wheels and a small robot arm for the Mars Sample Return helicopters- are still conceptual and uncertain.