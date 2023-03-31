NASA’s AI-powered model may send solar storm warning 30 minutes in advance

Now, NASA has developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) powered model to prepare for solar storms to sound an early warning.

AI model provides 30 minutes advance alert

DAGGER is a model that combines the power of AI with NASA satellite data to predict dangerous space weather. Deep Learning Geomagnetic Perturbation was the formal name given to it. According to NASA's statement, this model can generate forecasts quickly and updates them every minute.

DAGGER has been designed to examine the spacecraft measurements of solar wind — a stream of charged particles emanating from the Sun. Following this measurement, it could predict “where an impending solar storm will strike, anywhere on Earth, with 30 minutes of advance warning,” NASA said.

The team tested this AI model by running it through two geomagnetic storms that occurred in August 2011 and March 2015. DAGGER was able to predict storm impacts around the world quickly and accurately for both storms

“With this AI, it is now possible to make rapid and accurate global predictions and inform decisions in the event of a solar storm, thereby minimizing — or even preventing — devastation to modern society,” said Vishal Upendran of the Inter-University Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics in India, who published a paper about the DAGGER model published in the journal Space Weather, in a NASA statement.