NASA's Aqua: Algal bloom trends finally spotted thanks to space view

Phytoplankton blooms from space

By analyzing 760,000 photos taken by NASA's Aqua satellite between 2003 and 2020, Lian Feng and colleagues created a detailed map of the distribution and trends of blooms this century.

Intensifying phytoplankton blooms in earth's coastal oceans Lian Feng

They document that the total bloom-affected area in 2020 was 31.47 million kilometers2 (8.6 percent of the global ocean area). This was an increase of 3.97 million km2 (13.2 percent) from 2003. Moreover, a 59.2 percent increase in global median frequency was seen during the observational period.

The authors also found a strong connection between mean bloom frequency, changes in ocean circulation, and changes in sea surface temperature, with greater temperatures associated with the prevalence of blooms in some areas.

Researchers can better grasp how coastal phytoplankton blooms arise and break down because of specific information on their size and frequency. The authors suggest that this information might be used to evaluate the dangers and advantages of blooms and could help develop plans to reduce their incidence or adverse effects.

Are phytoplankton good or bad?

Did you know a teaspoon of ocean water can contain over a million plankton? In a balanced ecosystem, these microscopic creatures (zooplankton) and plants (phytoplankton) float with the ocean's currents and are essential components of many ocean systems.