NASA's Chandra gives new insights into 1840s Great Eruption

NASA's Chandra gives new insights into 1840s Great EruptionThis time-lapse sequence was created by collating frames of Eta Carinae captured by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory.Mrigakshi Dixit| Sep 27, 2023 03:33 PM ESTCreated: Sep 27, 2023 03:33 PM ESTscienceEta Carinae eruption.X-ray: NASA/CXC; Ultraviolet/Optical: NASA/STScI Astronomers have created a new detailed time-lapse sequence depicting a colossal cosmic explosion from the mid-19th century, famously referred to as the "Great Eruption." During this luminous explosion, Eta Carinae expelled immense stellar matter, estimated to be in the range of 10 to 45 times the mass of our Sun.Eta Carinae is a binary star system comprising two exceptionally massive stars — with one being roughly 90 times the mass of our host star, while the other has around 30 times the mass of our Sun.From this time-lapse, astronomers have been able to extract crucial new insights about Eta Carinae’s volatile history. See Also Related NASA shares stunning new images with Chandra X-ray data NASA's Chandra Shows Off Spectacular Images of Cosmic Objects Time-lapse reveals new details about the eventThis time-lapse sequence was created by collating frames of Eta Carinae captured by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory in 1999, 2003, 2009, 2014, and 2020. Additionally, they utilized data from the ESA's XMM-Newton to study the outward expansion of this stellar eruption. The calculations revealed that an eruption from roughly 180 years ago is still spreading into space, moving at speeds of up to 4.5 million miles per hour.Previous observations revealed that the expelled material spread out to create two dense spherical gas clouds, which came to be known as the Homunculus nebula.The latest Chandra movie and further examination of imagery have unveiled the rapid expansion of this structure ring, along with the detection of a previously unidentified, faint X-ray shell surrounding it.“We’ve interpreted this faint X-ray shell as the blast wave from the Great Eruption in the 1840s. It tells an important part of Eta Carinae’s backstory that we wouldn’t otherwise have known,” said Michael Corcoran at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, who led the study, in an official release. The team inferred that the similar shape and alignment of the newly found outer X-ray shell and the Homunculus nebula indicate a common origin for both structures.Data acquired by the Hubble telescope sheds light on its history. It is possible that the material was spewed from Eta Carinae long before the 1843 Great Eruption — likely somewhere between 1200 and 1800 AD.NASA explained: “Later this slower material was lit up in X-rays when the fast blast wave from the Great Eruption tore through space, colliding with and heating the material to millions of degrees to create the bright X-ray ring. The blast wave has now traveled beyond the bright ring.”Earlier, scientists proposed that the Great Eruption resulted from the merger of two stars within what was initially a triple-star system.“The story of Eta Carinae just keeps getting more interesting. All evidence suggests that Eta Carinae survived a very powerful explosion that would normally obliterate a star. I can’t wait for the next episode of data to find out what other surprises Eta Carinae has in store for us,” said Nathan Smith of the University of Arizona. The results were published in The Astrophysical Journal. Study abstract:The massive colliding wind binary system η Car is embedded in an X-ray emitting region having a characteristic temperature of a few million degrees, associated with ejecta produced during the 1840s, and in earlier outbursts. We use CHANDRA X-ray imaging observations obtained over the past two decades to directly measure the expansion of the X-ray nebula for the first time. A combined CHANDRA/ACIS image shows a faint, nearly uniform elliptic structure. This faint elliptical "shell" has a similar orientation and shape as the Homunculus nebula but is about 3 times larger. We measure proper motions of brighter regions associated with the X-ray emitting ring. We compare spectra of the soft X-ray emitting plasma in CHANDRA/ACIS and XMM-Newton PN observations and show that the PN observations indicate a decline in X-ray flux which is comparable to that derived from NICER observations. We associate the diffuse elliptical emission surrounding the bright X-ray "ring" with the blast wave produced during the Great Eruption. 