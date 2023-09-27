NASA's Chandra gives new insights into 1840s Great Eruption

Astronomers have created a new detailed time-lapse sequence depicting a colossal cosmic explosion from the mid-19th century, famously referred to as the "Great Eruption."

During this luminous explosion, Eta Carinae expelled immense stellar matter, estimated to be in the range of 10 to 45 times the mass of our Sun.

Eta Carinae is a binary star system comprising two exceptionally massive stars — with one being roughly 90 times the mass of our host star, while the other has around 30 times the mass of our Sun.

From this time-lapse, astronomers have been able to extract crucial new insights about Eta Carinae’s volatile history.