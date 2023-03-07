NASA’s Curiosity rover captures dazzling sunset on Mars

Clouds could provide vital information about Mars' weather

As stated by NASA, with the assistance of its intrepid rover, Curiosity, scientists have been given a mysterious glimpse into Mars' twilight skies.

These noctilucent clouds appear much higher than those normally seen on our neighboring planet. Their composition suggests they are made from dry ice - indicating temperatures far below that found nearer ground level.

Investigating these night-shining formations could provide vital information about Martian weather patterns, helping us uncover details about atmospheric temperature range and winds that shape this distant world's unique climate.

Curiosity has been using its black-and-white navigation cameras and color Mast Camera to gain an up-close look at the Martian clouds. Starting in January 2021 and wrapping up by mid-March, this survey provides unique insight into how cloud particles grow over time.

On January 27, some clouds created a rainbowlike iridescent display - so beautiful that it could almost have looked like feathery wings.

Mark Lemmon, an atmospheric scientist, added that when we witness iridescence, it usually means that the particle sizes of the clouds are similar to their neighboring ones. By exploring these color transitions, we see particle size changing. This depicts how the cloud evolves and how its particles change their sizes with time.