NASA's Curiosity rover finds water halos filled with opal on Mars

In order to investigate Gale Crater, a sizable impact basin with a gigantic, stratified mountain in the center, NASA deployed the Curiosity rover to Mars in 2012. Researchers have found light-toned rocks surrounding fractures that crisscross some areas of the martian terrain and occasionally reach far into the horizon of rover imagery as Curiosity has traveled over the surface of Mars.

According to recent research, Gale Crater's extensive halo networks were one of the water-rich habitats. When circumstances on the surface were probably much harsher, this water-rich ecosystem in the subsurface would have also afforded better habitable conditions.

The study's archival data from many devices were analyzed by Postdoctoral Fellow Travis Gabriel, who is now a research physicist for the US government, and revealed significant anomalies near light-toned rocks earlier in the traverse.

“Our new analysis of archival data showed striking similarity between all of the fracture halos we've observed much later in the mission,” Gabriel said. “Seeing that these fracture networks were so widespread and likely chock-full of opal was incredible.”

The nature of the light-colored rocks that surround the ground-breaking cracks, or "fracture halos," in Gale Crater was investigated by Gabriel and his team of scientists.

It was formed in a modern Mars era

These underground networks of fractures may have been much more hospitable than the hard surface conditions of modern Mars, which is what scientists believe opal in Gale Crater developed in.

“Given the widespread fracture networks discovered in Gale Crater, it's reasonable to expect that these potentially habitable subsurface conditions extended to many other regions of Gale Crater as well, and perhaps in other regions of Mars,” Gabriel said. “These environments would have formed long after the ancient lakes in Gale Crater dried up.”