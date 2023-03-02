NASA's DART spacecraft dislodged 1 million kg of debris with asteroid collision

To mark the occasion, NASA has also released a time-lapse video of the impact captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

New studies analyze NASA's biggest planetary defense test

The five new studies, published in the journal Nature, detail the DART spacecraft's impact and its aftereffects. In September last year, DART smashed into the asteroid Dimorphos, which orbits around the larger Didymos asteroid to make up the Didymos system.

In October, the space agency confirmed that initial observations showed that the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission reduced the orbital period of Dimorphos around Didymos by roughly 32 minutes.

That might seem like a relatively small amount, but a relatively small change can massively alter the trajectory of a space rock over months and years.

The trick is in spotting a potentially hazardous asteroid headed toward Earth well ahead of time. Thankfully, Didymos poses no danger to Earth, and it was merely used as a test subject for NASA's planetary defense test.

The true extent of NASA's DART asteroid collision

Now, the new scientific papers confirm that the DART technique is a viable method for other potentially dangerous space rocks. They also provide surprising new details about the mission, such as the fact that it dislodged one million kilograms of debris from Dimorphos's 4.3-billion-kilogram mass.