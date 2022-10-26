NASA's Earth space instrument spots methane 'super-emitters'

Super-emitters are facilities, equipment, and other infrastructure, mostly in the fossil fuel, waste, or agriculture sectors. In the data that EMIT has collected since being installed on the International Space Station in July, it spotted the emitters in Central Asia, the Middle East, and the Southwestern United States.

Methane, a greenhouse gas, is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide. At least 25 percent of today's global warming is triggered by methane from human actions.

"Reining in methane emissions is key to limiting global warming. This exciting new development will not only help researchers better pinpoint where methane leaks are coming from but also provide insight on how they can be addressed – quickly," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

A methane plume at least 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) long billows into the atmosphere south of Tehran, Iran. NASA/JPL-Caltech

EMIT detected gigantic plumes - some of the largest ever seen

"The International Space Station and NASA’s more than two dozen satellites and instruments in space have long been invaluable in determining changes to the Earth’s climate. EMIT is proving to be a critical tool in our toolbox to measure this potent greenhouse gas – and stop it at the source," he said.

With high accuracy and precision, EMIT's imaging spectrometer can recognize spectral fingerprints, which is a unique pattern in which methane absorbs infrared light.

Coincidentally, the mission's study area comprises well-known methane hotspots around the world, which enabled researchers to look for the gas in regions to "test the capability of the imaging spectrometer".