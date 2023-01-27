NASA's Fermi detects gamma-ray eclipses from 'spider' star systems

The new observations add to the growing scientific literature on pulsars, which are made up of the densest material ever observed.

Studying "spider" star systems

The team of scientists was sifting through a decade of Fermi data when they discovered the seven spider systems where these eclipses took place. As NASA points out in its blog post, these eclipses "occur when the low-mass companion star passes in front of the pulsar from our point of view."

The new data allowed the scientists to calculate the system's tilt relative to our line of sight and other important information that could alter our understanding of pulsars. "One of the most important goals for studying spiders is to try to measure the masses of the pulsars," explained Colin Clark, an astrophysicist at the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics in Hannover, Germany, and study lead.

An artist's impression of a star ecplipsing a pulsar. NASA / Sonoma State University, Aurore Simonnet

"Pulsars are basically balls of the densest matter we can measure," Clark continued. "The maximum mass they can reach constrains the physics within these extreme environments, which can't be replicated on Earth."

Spider systems develop when a star in a binary — a two-star system — evolves faster than its partner. When the more massive star goes supernova, it turns into a pulsar and emits beams of multiwavelength light, including gamma rays. The pulses emitted from pulsars occur so regularly that they rival the precision of atomic clocks.

In the Fermi data they were looking at, Clark and his team found a measly 15 missing gamma-ray photons. The timing of gamma-ray pulses is so constant and dependable from pulsars, though, that this was enough to determine the system they were observing is eclipsing. This allowed them to calculate that the binary is inclined by 84 degrees and that the pulsar weighs 1.8 as much as our Sun.