NASA's InSight lander revealed the heart of Mars — here's how

NASA's InSight lander was officially retired late last year, as its solar panels can no longer draw power.

The spacecraft peered beneath the Martian surface to shed new light on Mars' planetary evolution.

Anna Harleston, co-lead of NASA InSight's Marsquake Service, told us the resulting "seismic dataset is amazing."

Near the end of 2022, NASA tweeted an image taken by its Mars InSight lander alongside a caption that read, "my power's really low, so this may be the last image I can send."

"Don't worry about me though," it continued, "my time here has been both productive and serene."