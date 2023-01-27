NASA's InSight lander revealed the heart of Mars — here's how
- NASA's InSight lander was officially retired late last year, as its solar panels can no longer draw power.
- The spacecraft peered beneath the Martian surface to shed new light on Mars' planetary evolution.
- Anna Harleston, co-lead of NASA InSight's Marsquake Service, told us the resulting "seismic dataset is amazing."
Near the end of 2022, NASA tweeted an image taken by its Mars InSight lander alongside a caption that read, "my power's really low, so this may be the last image I can send."
"Don't worry about me though," it continued, "my time here has been both productive and serene."
