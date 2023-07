What lies underneath Mars' surface? Space scientists have long been curious whether Mars' core is solid or liquid.

A team of experts led by the Royal Observatory of Belgium has discovered that Mars most likely has a liquid core.

The researchers examined the data returned to Earth by the InSight lander in their new study.

In November 2018, NASA's Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy, and Heat Transport (InSight), landed on Mars's Elysium Planitia region. NASA declared it dead in December 2022 when it lost contact with the lander due to a heavy coating of dust covering its solar panels.