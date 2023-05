A strong quake in the last year of the NASA Mars InSight mission has provided valuable data for researchers at ETH Zurich to determine the global thickness and density of the Martian crust.

The seismic event, which occurred in May 2022, allowed scientists to gain insights into the structure and composition of Mars in ways never before possible.

The findings reveal details about the Red Planet's crust and shed light on its thermal history. The Marsquake, estimated to have a magnitude of 4.6, presented a unique opportunity for scientists to gather seismic observations and analyze the surface waves that traveled throughout the planet.