NASA's IXPE mission has shed light on the mysterious nature of a blazar named Markarian 421.

Some of the most harsh environments in the cosmos are created by supermassive black holes, which often erupt bright jets of high-energy particles. When one of these jets arrives in the direction of the Earth, scientists refer to it as a blazar. These are thought to be among the most luminous and energetic things in the universe.

In 2021, NASA launched a dedicated mission — named IXPE or Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer — to explore the properties of these intense jets in X-ray radiation.

IXPE specializes in measuring the property of X-ray light called polarization, which occurs due to the wave nature of electromagnetic radiation.