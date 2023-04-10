NASA's IXPE satellite sheds light on the Crab Nebula's magnetic field

“What makes science so beautiful and exciting is that for those few moments, you're seeing something that no one has ever seen before,” said Weisskopf, now an emeritus astronomer at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

What is the IXPE?

The Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer is a NASA spacecraft designed to study the polarization of X-rays emitted by celestial objects such as black holes and neutron stars. It was launched on April 13, 2021, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The IXPE uses three telescopes to measure the polarization of X-rays, which provides information about the magnetic fields and other properties of the objects emitting the X-rays.

What does the IXPE reveal about the Crab Nebula?

The Crab Nebula is the remnant of a supernova explosion that was first observed by Chinese astronomers more than 900 years ago. The IXPE images reveal new details about the magnetic fields within the nebula, which are thought to play a role in the acceleration of particles to very high energies. The images also show how the nebula emits X-rays with different degrees of polarization in different regions, which suggests that the magnetic fields are not uniform throughout the nebula.

The IXPE observations of the Crab Nebula will help astronomers better understand the physics of supernova remnants and the processes that produce the high-energy particles that are detected in cosmic rays. The spacecraft will also study other celestial objects, such as black holes and neutron stars, to learn more about their magnetic fields and how they interact with matter and radiation in their surroundings.