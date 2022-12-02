NASA's James Webb makes first observations of Saturn's Earth-like moon Titan

That time has come with the Webb team revealing observations of two large methane clouds in Titan's atmosphere, taken on November 4, as per a NASA press statement.

James Webb enables unprecedented insight into Titan's atmosphere

Scientists have long targeted Titan for observations because it is home to a surprisingly Earth-like surface of rivers, lakes, and seas. This suggests that there might be some form of life on the moon, though it would likely be very different from Earth's, as its seas and rivers are made up of liquid methane.

NASA's Cassini mission arrived at Saturn in 2004 and provided an unprecedented view of Saturn and Titan. However, from its deep space location in Lagrange Point 2, Webb is able to "probe the composition and surface of [Titan] in ways even the Cassini spacecraft could not," NASA wrote on Twitter.

The James Webb observatory spent a total of 15 hours observing Titan. The observations were organized by Conor Nixon, an astronomer at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. As NASA points out in its statement, Titan's "atmosphere is filled with a thick haze that obscures visible light reflecting off the surface." That made it the perfect candidate for Webb's infrared imaging instruments, which can peer through thick clouds and see what's hiding beneath.

A Titan-ic success!



Here is Webb’s first look at Saturn’s largest moon, Titan. Because Titan has a dense atmosphere, its surface is hidden in visible light. Enter Webb’s infrared eye, which captured clouds as well as bright & dark patches on its surface: https://t.co/zQsSN9Py4H pic.twitter.com/6NuQMfXAFN — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) December 1, 2022

"Fantastic! Love seeing the cloud and the obvious albedo markings. So looking forward to the spectra! Congrats, all," said Heidi Hammel, a planetary scientist at the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy and a project lead for JWST's solar system work.

The albedo markings refer to bright and dark regions on Titan's surface, while the spectra refer to reading from the observatory's Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec). These split the light observed from Titan's atmosphere into colors that correspond to different compounds, allowing scientists to analyze its chemical composition.