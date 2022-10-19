NASA's James Webb Telescope just unveiled an image of the Pillars of Creation

Pillars of Creation 2 Pillars2

The first ever view of the Pillars of Creation were first taken from Hubble Space Telescope in 1995. Webb's new view will help scientists to revamp the earlier models of this star formation, with precise star counts and remeasured quantities of gas and dust.

A truly riveting spectacle.

This is currently a developing story. We have now updated the story below:

Scene Stealers

Newly formed stars are scene-stealers, from the images by the Webb telescope NIRCam (Near Infrared Camera). These are the bright orbs that have diffraction spikes and lie outside the dusty pillars. When clumps of gas and dust knot up and become dense, they eventually collapse under their own gravity, slowly heat up, and become a new star.

Young stars are shooting jets

The wavy lines that are formed at the edges of the pillar that look like lava are ejections from the stars that are forming within the gas and dust. These supersonic jets are shot from the newly forming stars and collide with the clouds of material, like thick pillars. This causes bow shocks, plowing up cloudy material, in a wavy pattern, similar to how a boat does as it's bow moves through water.

Lively hydrogen molecules

The crimson glow is from the energetic hydrogen molecules that result from the jets and shocks. It is most evident in the second and third pillars from the top. The NIRCam is picking up these colors strongly, almost pulsing with their activity.