NASA's Juno probe to capture Jupiter's volcanic moon Io

NASA's Juno spacecraft is about to get up close and personal with one of Jupiter's most captivating moons—Io. This Sunday, July 30, the solar-powered probe will make history as it comes within a mere 13,700 miles of Io's fiery surface. For context, that's about the same distance as a round trip from Antarctica to Russia.

Io, slightly larger than Earth's moon, proudly boasts the title of the fourth largest moon in our entire solar system. But don't let its size fool you; this celestial body packs a volcanic punch like no other. Hundreds of eruptions will be in full swing across the moon's 2,260-mile surface as Juno collects invaluable data during its flyby. Among Juno's trusty instruments, the star of the show will undoubtedly be the Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM).