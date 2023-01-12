NASA's James Webb Space Telescope discovers its first exoplanet

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) had earlier hinted at the planet's existence. This encouraged the research team led by Kevin Stevenson and Jacob Lustig-Yaeger, both from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, to observe this target with Webb.

Capturing the planet was a cakewalk for Webb's Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) - and it did so with two transit observations.

"There is no question that the planet is there. Webb’s pristine data validate it," Lustig-Yaeger said in a statement. "The fact that it is also a small, rocky planet is impressive for the observatory," Stevenson added.

The planet’s discovery was announced Wednesday at the 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Seattle.

As this spectrum shows, Webb did not observe a detectable quantity of any element or molecule. The data (white dots) are consistent with a featureless spectrum representative of a planet that has no atmosphere (yellow line). NASA, ESA, CSA, L. Hustak (STScI)

Does the exoplanet have an atmosphere?

"The telescope is so sensitive that it can easily detect a range of molecules, but we can’t yet make any definitive conclusions about the planet’s atmosphere," said Erin May, also of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

Among all operating telescopes, only Webb can characterize the atmospheres of Earth-sized exoplanets. By analyzing its transmission spectrum, the team tried to assess what constituted the planet's atmosphere. However, it is unsure if the planet has an atmosphere even.