Recently, the James Webb Space Telescope of NASA made the astonishing discovery of GJ 1214 b, a distant planet outside our solar system. The atmosphere of the Mini-Neptune is hot and unlike anything else in our solar system. The planet’s surface is extremely reflective and covered in a thick haze or cloud layer. According to the recently released report in Nature, prior planet observations were mainly fruitless.

The discovery highlights the capability of Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), which can view light wavelengths beyond the range of the electromagnetic spectrum seen by human vision. As the planet circled the star, the study team was able to produce a sort of "heat map" of the planet. The heat map's daytime and nighttime sides were visible, revealing information about the atmosphere's makeup. The team tracked GJ 1214 b through nearly its entire cycle around the star and made the traditional observation of catching the host star's light that has filtered through the planet's atmosphere. This allowed them to break through such a dense barrier.