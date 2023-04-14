Trending
Amazon launched Bedrock
New electric Mustang
'Wolverine' to fix Python codes
Lamborghini's supercar sells out
Dinosaurs from chicken DNA
Lightweight Telescope Mirror

NASA's Lucy spacecraft captures Jupiter's asteroids in stunning images

Lucy is scheduled to arrive at its asteroid targets by 2027 and 2028.
Kavita Verma
| Apr 14, 2023 08:38 AM EST
Created: Apr 14, 2023 08:38 AM EST
science
Lucy used its highest resolution imager, L’LORRI, to capture four Jupiter Trojan asteroids.
Lucy used its highest resolution imager, L’LORRI, to capture four Jupiter Trojan asteroids.

NASA 

NASA's Lucy spacecraft has taken the initial images of the rocky Trojan asteroids that follow and lead Jupiter in its orbit around the Sun.

The spacecraft employed L’LORRI (Lucy Long Range Reconnaissance Imager), its highest resolution imager, to capture images of four of these mysterious asteroids in deep space during a two-day period between March 25 and 27. These four asteroids belong to two large rocky groups, and their images will assist NASA in determining the ideal exposure times for future close-up observations by Lucy.

Fuzzy images from 330 million miles away

Despite the 330 million mile distance between Lucy and the Trojan asteroids, the spacecraft's initial images of the Trojans are a significant achievement. While the images are not as sharp as the ones that Lucy will capture during its close-up observations of the asteroids, they have already provided invaluable information to the NASA team.

The blurry images captured by Lucy depict the Trojans as tiny dots of light moving against a dark backdrop. However, even this faint glimpse of the asteroids provides valuable information about their characteristics. The different orientations of Lucy's camera while capturing each asteroid provide a clear view of the rocks and their movements in space.

The imaging period of the Trojans was extensive, with Lucy taking pictures of each asteroid for varying lengths of time. The six-and-a-half-hour imaging period of Eurybates is particularly notable, as it allowed for a more extended view of the Trojan. With these images, NASA can begin to piece together the characteristics of these mysterious bodies that lead and follow Jupiter.

Lucy's journey towards the Trojan asteroids will be a long and arduous one. The spacecraft is expected to cover more than 4 billion miles in its 12-year mission, making it one of the most extended missions ever undertaken by NASA. However, the knowledge that the mission will provide about the formation and evolution of our solar system makes the effort worth it.

Lucy's 12-year mission

Lucy was launched in October 2021 and is scheduled to arrive at its asteroid targets in 2027 and 2028. The spacecraft will initiate its Trojan tour by visiting Eurybates and Queta, followed by Polymele and Leucus, Orus, and the Patroclus and Menoetius binary pair. Throughout its 12-year mission, Lucy is predicted to traverse over 4 billion miles (6.4 billion kilometers) and explore 10 asteroids, including a small main belt asteroid, 1999 VD57.

Most Popular

Study Abstract

NASA's Lucy spacecraft has captured initial images of the rocky Trojan asteroids, which trail and lead Jupiter in its orbit around the Sun. Using the L'LORRI (Lucy Long Range Reconnaissance Imager), Lucy was able to capture images of four of these asteroids during a two-day period in March 2023. These four asteroids belong to two large rocky groups, and their images will help determine the ideal exposure times for future close-up observations. Despite the distance, capturing images of objects that are 330 million miles away is a significant achievement. These initial images may be blurry and faint, but they provide valuable information about the characteristics and movements of these mysterious bodies. The extensive imaging period of Eurybates is particularly notable as it allowed for a more extended view of the Trojan. Lucy is expected to cover over 4 billion miles in its 12-year mission, exploring 10 asteroids and providing valuable insights into the formation and evolution of our solar system.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/peWquQA3Osj5zwjp21VF7JgT6QOYxlUAC5pZ9Grx.jpg
Just unearthed: A 1750-year-old 'lost' section of the Bible's New Testament
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/10/image/jpeg/PNRegxZrnmpWfA1LiZU9mKzkd5I0VdNewuFcTrlL.jpg
Researchers train 'world's most advanced humanoid robot' Ameca on GPT-4, finds her less responsive
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/04/image/png/ojzpfJu0IRpTj4M00xwpG0trUPKNBtmGP9836pGI.png
Transparent solar panels will soon become a window of energy and light in your home
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/12/image/jpeg/dPB3ls0ESUxMxxn02vqdJMpUgD75VF5TrKH2m2dD.jpg
SpaceX shares stunning animation of Starship making journey to Mars
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/23/image/jpeg/kJuL6Lb33qgJ8hHl3bQfLIojDvQC92vtgbXmL9sF.jpg
How a 17-year old revolutionized the EV motor – The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/11/image/jpeg/ZpV9d1gFwcpKtODKxifxYfZ28OJdNnxxXUopkCVZ.jpg
Researchers develop bioengineered cornea that can restore sight to the blind and visually impaired
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/12/image/jpeg/h1YoJAy3rI7gTDJWuhw4nMMo4XX6xowodi98EJWn.jpg
Wall paintings depicting Christ and the Virgin Mary accidentally discovered in Sudan
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/15/image/jpeg/hFcdP7FahzWRZtmzaM9uG2RiZw7aCbppEufZYHAE.jpg
Airless tires made with NASA tech could end punctures and rubber waste
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/VnEA0qldFZciRwnMGgX4wVYMD31nYSxjcGduyLTW.jpg
In a first, scientists plan to submerge pendulums in the ocean to reduce coastal erosion
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/SNAPksgvvyOoEY49f5fBN79Xi51nnXdhURyADuk1.jpg
How is hyperloop engineering progressing? The HYPED students provide insights
More Stories
scienceElon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say?
Chris Young| 8/10/2022
scienceThis portable machine attaches to tractors and turns harmful crop waste into sellable bioproducts
Sade Agard| 10/4/2022
cultureThe 'Sputnik Moment' upended the global order once, but won't do so again
John Loeffler| 11/13/2022