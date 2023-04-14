NASA's Lucy spacecraft captures Jupiter's asteroids in stunning images

Fuzzy images from 330 million miles away

Despite the 330 million mile distance between Lucy and the Trojan asteroids, the spacecraft's initial images of the Trojans are a significant achievement. While the images are not as sharp as the ones that Lucy will capture during its close-up observations of the asteroids, they have already provided invaluable information to the NASA team.

The blurry images captured by Lucy depict the Trojans as tiny dots of light moving against a dark backdrop. However, even this faint glimpse of the asteroids provides valuable information about their characteristics. The different orientations of Lucy's camera while capturing each asteroid provide a clear view of the rocks and their movements in space.

The imaging period of the Trojans was extensive, with Lucy taking pictures of each asteroid for varying lengths of time. The six-and-a-half-hour imaging period of Eurybates is particularly notable, as it allowed for a more extended view of the Trojan. With these images, NASA can begin to piece together the characteristics of these mysterious bodies that lead and follow Jupiter.

Lucy's journey towards the Trojan asteroids will be a long and arduous one. The spacecraft is expected to cover more than 4 billion miles in its 12-year mission, making it one of the most extended missions ever undertaken by NASA. However, the knowledge that the mission will provide about the formation and evolution of our solar system makes the effort worth it.

Lucy's 12-year mission

Lucy was launched in October 2021 and is scheduled to arrive at its asteroid targets in 2027 and 2028. The spacecraft will initiate its Trojan tour by visiting Eurybates and Queta, followed by Polymele and Leucus, Orus, and the Patroclus and Menoetius binary pair. Throughout its 12-year mission, Lucy is predicted to traverse over 4 billion miles (6.4 billion kilometers) and explore 10 asteroids, including a small main belt asteroid, 1999 VD57.