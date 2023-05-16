NASA's Lunar Flashlight mission failed to reach the Moon

NASA has officially called an end to its lunar water-hunting CubeSat mission.

The Lunar Flashlight mission experienced propulsion problems with the briefcase-sized spacecraft shortly after it launched on December 11, 2022.

Last week, NASA announced the Lunar Flashlight mission was over "because the CubeSat cannot complete maneuvers to stay in the Earth-Moon system."

Though it did demonstrate some compelling technology, it was not able to perform its main mission goal of using lasers to detect surface ice in the lunar south pole.

NASA's Lunar Flashlight mission is over

In a statement, NASA's principal investigator for Lunar Flashlight, Barbara Cohen, added that "it's disappointing for the science team, and for the whole Lunar Flashlight team, that we won't be able to use our laser reflectometer to make measurements at the Moon."