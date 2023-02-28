30 years of NASA's Magellan mission may finally solve how Venus cools

How does Venus, the hottest planet in the solar system, lose its heat?

The study investigated the mystery using observations made by the Magellan mission in the early 1990s of geological structures on Venus known as coronae.

A radar image from NASA’s Magellan mission showing circular fracture patterns surrounding the “Aine” corona NASA/JPL-Caltech

Researchers found that coronae typically occur where the planet's lithosphere is thinnest and most active by taking fresh measurements of the coronae observed in the Magellan photos.

"For so long, we've been locked into this idea that Venus' lithosphere is stagnant and thick, but our view is now evolving," said lead author Suzanne Smrekar, a senior research scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

Essentially, a thin lithosphere permits more heat to escape from the planet's interior through buoyant plumes of molten rock rising to the outer layer. Usually, greater heat flow is accompanied by increasing volcanic activity at depth. Hence, coronae probably indicate areas where Venus' surface is currently being shaped by active geology.

Sixty-five previously unstudied coronae that were up to a few hundred miles broad were the main focus of the study. They assessed the depth of the trenches and ridges encircling each corona to determine the thickness of the lithosphere surrounding them.

They discovered that ridges are more tightly spaced apart in regions where the lithosphere is more elastic or flexible.