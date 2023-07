NASA's Mars Ingenuity chopper has re-established communication with the ground-based mission control team after 63 days of dead silence.

According to a NASA release, the helicopter called home on June 28 with the assistance of its robotic buddy, the Perseverance rover.

On April 26, the team lost contact with Ingenuity as it descended toward the surface of Jezero Crater for landing during its 52nd flight. The new data acquired by mission controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory(JPL) confirmed the flight's success.

“The portion of Jezero Crater the rover and helicopter are currently exploring has a lot of rugged terrain, which makes communications dropouts more likely,” Josh Anderson, the Ingenuity team lead at the JPL, said in a statement.