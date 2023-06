NASA has released two ultraviolet photos of Mars taken by the MAVEN probe.

MAVEN, which stands for Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN, was launched more than a decade ago — on November 18, 2013.

As per the NASA release, the two images were captured by the orbiting spacecraft from different points along the planet's orbit. These global views of Mars were taken in 2022 and 2023 when the planet was approaching the opposite ends of its elliptical orbit.

What do the images depict?

The first image was snapped during summer on Mars' southern hemisphere in July 2022.

“Argyre Basin, one of Mars’ deepest craters, appears at the bottom left filled with atmospheric haze (depicted here as pale pink). The deep canyons of Valles Marineris appear at top left filled with clouds (colored tan in this image),” described the NASA statement.