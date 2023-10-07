NASA's MESSENGER probe finds Mercury may still be shrinking

NASA's MESSENGER probe finds Mercury may still be shrinkingMercury, our solar system's smallest planet, may be getting even smaller. Mrigakshi Dixit| Oct 07, 2023 06:04 AM ESTCreated: Oct 07, 2023 06:04 AM ESTsciencePlanet mercuryFlashMyPixel/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Mercury, our solar system's smallest planet, appears to be getting even smaller. Since NASA's Mariner 10 mission arrived at Mercury in the 1970s, planetary scientists have been aware of the planet's shrinkage. This shrinking is attributed to the cooling of its core. The thermal contraction began some three billion years ago, but it is unknown if it is still happening.A recent study undertaken by researchers at the United Kingdom's Open University has provided fresh insights into this planetary phenomenon.The latest findings indicate that Mercury experienced relatively recent contraction activity. In geological terms, this activity occurred about 300 million years ago, suggesting that Mercury might still be undergoing shrinkage. Examination of NASA's MESSENGER spacecraft dataWhen Mercury formed some 4.6 billion years ago, it initially possessed a significant amount of internal heat due to the intense energy generated during its birth. However, as time went on, the inside of Mercury began to cool gradually. As the core solidifies and loses heat, it results in a decrease in Mercury's overall size. This cooling phenomenon is intrinsic to celestial bodies that lack a mechanism for internal heat generation. Even the Moon, the Earth's natural satellite, is known to shrink owing to inner cooling. The planet's outer surface (crust) wrinkles as a result of this contraction or shrinking, forming visible geological features such as cliffs, scarps, and ridges. As the Mariner 10 spacecraft orbited the planet, it documented scarp surface features caused by the planet's contraction. In this study, scientists examined more recent images captured by NASA's MESSENGER spacecraft. From 2011 through 2015, the orbiter circled Mercury, documenting surface-based tectonic features in great detail.Through an analysis of its data and images, the team identified a new geological feature known as "graben" that formed on scarps. Study of this new geological featureThese grabens are tiny cracks seen on particular scarps that indicate the planet's shrinking. The grabens have dimensions of less than one kilometer in width and a depth of some 100 meters or less. “These grabens would occur if a thrust slice of the crust has been bent as it is pushed over the adjacent terrain. If you try to bend a piece of toast, it may crack in a similar way,” mentioned the study authors in the Conversation report. The authors speculated that such relatively small features are likely considerably more recent in origin than the ancient structures they form on. This is due to the fact that these grabens remain visible and unobscured by impact craters. The team estimates that grabens formed roughly around 300 million years ago.The results imply the potential that Mercury's core may not have fully cooled and could still experience further contraction.The BepiColombo mission, a collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), holds the potential to unravel more details on graben and perhaps solve the mystery of Mercury's ongoing shrinkage. This spacecraft is expected to begin orbiting Mercury in late 2025.The findings were published in the journal Nature Geoscience. Study abstract:Since Mariner 10 first imaged Mercury in 1974, tectonic landforms dominated by shortening structures have been extensively documented. Contractional tectonism on Mercury is thought to have begun early in the planet’s history and is theorized to have continued throughout Mercury’s geological history, but observational evidence for recent tectonism is limited. Here we report the widespread occurrence of relatively young grabens on Mercury from global mapping of tectonic features using MESSENGER imagery. The identified grabens are about 10 to 150 m deep, tens of kilometres in length and generally less than 1 km wide. We find that the grabens occur as secondary tectonic features on larger compressional tectonic structures, which indicates continued activity of the parent structure. We estimate that they must be ~300 million years old or younger; otherwise, impact gardening would have masked their signature by burial and infilling. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed. 