NASA's MESSENGER probe finds Mercury may still be shrinking

Mercury, our solar system's smallest planet, appears to be getting even smaller.

Since NASA's Mariner 10 mission arrived at Mercury in the 1970s, planetary scientists have been aware of the planet's shrinkage.

This shrinking is attributed to the cooling of its core. The thermal contraction began some three billion years ago, but it is unknown if it is still happening.

A recent study undertaken by researchers at the United Kingdom's Open University has provided fresh insights into this planetary phenomenon.

The latest findings indicate that Mercury experienced relatively recent contraction activity. In geological terms, this activity occurred about 300 million years ago, suggesting that Mercury might still be undergoing shrinkage.