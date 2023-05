For the first time ever, scientists have been able to acquire strong evidence of a cyclone swirling on the polar region of Uranus.

The study led by NASA examined radio waves released from the ice giant. After examining the data, they confirmed the phenomenon at the north pole of the planet. Scientists were able to get unprecedented views of the planet using the radio antenna dishes of the Very Large Array in New Mexico. The observations were collected in 2015, 2021, and 2022.

With these detailed data, they were able to examine what was happening below the clouds in the planet's polar atmosphere. The data found evidence of circulating dry and warm air at the north pole — which is one of the key signs of a strong cyclone.