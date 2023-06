It's official. A panel of 16 experts assembled by NASA is studying what the government refers to as "unidentified aerial phenomena" or UAPs, more commonly known as UFOs.

A first-of-its-kind initiative, the public meeting of this expert panel was inaugurated on Wednesday, aiming to share their insights into these unexplained occurrences since the team's formation in June last year.

Panel chair David Spergel said, "If I were to summarize in one line what I feel we've learned, it's we need high-quality data," according to Reuters. It appears that the thirst for reliable information prevails even in the quest for the unknown.