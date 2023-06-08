NASA's Parker Solar Probe flies close to the sun, spots origin of 'fast' solar winds

NASA's Parker Solar Probe made a key discovery that unveiled the source of fast solar winds.

In December 2021, the probe 'touched the Sun', measuring particles and magnetic fields as it flew through the star's upper atmosphere. The probe was launched in 2018 to study the heating of the solar corona, and to investigate what accelerated solar wind.

Solar winds are a stream of highly charged particles that are emitted from the sun's outer atmosphere(corona) and spreads across the solar system. Fast solar winds have been a mystery for decades.

Until now.

In a paper published this week, a team of scientists from the University of California, Berkeley, and University of Maryland-College Park, reported on the intriguing source of these powerful solar winds, a press release stated.