NASA’s Perseverance collected its 16th rock sample: Berea

The hope is that scientists will now find fossilized lifeforms that will hold significant information about Mars’ ancient climate. The many different types of samples collected by Perseverance will help scientists to better comprehend the history of Jezero Crater and the water cycle that shaped Mars’ surface and interior.

“A key objective for Perseverance’s mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith (broken rock and dust),” noted NASA.

“Subsequent NASA missions, in cooperation with ESA (European Space Agency), would send spacecraft to Mars to collect these sealed samples from the surface and return them to Earth for in-depth analysis.”

Deciphering mysteries

Scientists are trying to uncover the mystery of how Mars’ climate worked back when most of its area was covered with liquid water. This is where carbonates come in.