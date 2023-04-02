Trending
Galaxy Clusters
GPT-5
UV light readings
'World first' Fungus Infection
Disney's robot bunny
Ford's BlueOval City
Tesla's supercharger network

NASA’s Perseverance collected its 16th rock sample: Berea

The hope is that scientists will now find fossilized lifeforms that will hold significant information about Mars’ ancient climate.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Apr 02, 2023 12:13 PM EST
Created: Apr 02, 2023 12:13 PM EST
science
NASA's Perseverance collecting Berea.jpg
NASA's Perseverance collecting Berea.

NASA 

NASA’s Perseverance rover was successful in collecting its 16th cored rock sample, named “Berea.” The mission was part of its latest science campaign exploring the top of Jezero Crater’s delta: a carbonate-rich rock formed from deposits carried downstream by an ancient river.

“This animation shows NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover collecting a rock sample from an outcrop the science team calls “Berea” using a coring bit on the end of its robotic arm. The sample was collected on March 30, 2023, the 749th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. The images were taken by one of the rover’s front hazard cameras, “ stated NASA’s press release.

The hope is that scientists will now find fossilized lifeforms that will hold significant information about Mars’ ancient climate. The many different types of samples collected by Perseverance will help scientists to better comprehend the history of Jezero Crater and the water cycle that shaped Mars’ surface and interior.

“A key objective for Perseverance’s mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith (broken rock and dust),” noted NASA.

“Subsequent NASA missions, in cooperation with ESA (European Space Agency), would send spacecraft to Mars to collect these sealed samples from the surface and return them to Earth for in-depth analysis.”

Deciphering mysteries

Scientists are trying to uncover the mystery of how Mars’ climate worked back when most of its area was covered with liquid water. This is where carbonates come in. 

Most Popular

The rocks form due to chemical interactions in liquid water providing scientists studying them with a long-term record of changes in the planet’s climate. Now NASA’s team hopes the carbonate in the Berea sample could help fill in the gaps that currently puzzle scientists about how Mars evolved.

Since landing on Mars on February 18 2021, Perseverance has had a very productive year. The rover has traveled more than three kilometers across rocky terrain, recorded the first flight on the planet by helicopter, and collected many precious rock samples.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/21/image/jpeg/JjU9Bz1iEE95h02DvN7D8Sw93epQUgQ5unRyKqXU.jpg
LightSail 2 proved flight by light is possible, now passes the torch to NASA
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/29/image/jpeg/8IgnuE9Z0cyiNJ2oOL08NEsMVYG7TQQWmEiFcvMh.jpg
Keeping Ukraine’s sky safe from Russia: The U.S. made AN/TWQ-1 avenger missile system
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/31/image/jpeg/5JkaKSCdw4sj0uVU6fkmdVnDgQ7keJ70Bg7CGvNd.jpg
A Starlink killer? China’s new device powers mini microwave cannon
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/13/image/png/HcdD0hR9sLnYieeNGvtKtW3gkfdOCKVnDCexNVjS.png
Our search for life on Europa may require these ultrathin solar cells - here's why
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/31/image/jpeg/yTRnAFsnbUqWRgQZLw4IrDWJPS6WGHZxJoEqrO4n.jpg
Next-gen fighter TF-X, stealth drone Anka-3 unveiled by Turkey
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/05/image/png/G8IAXUeXe1w5Hg1MUpyMpFRdAaAy7OXiHhRH5pkG.png
Forget electric planes: U.S. aviation can be decarbonized using grass
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/30/image/jpeg/SMeLriyPCkOsP34uUDXu6Qdo9uopkTkYjJHr1dD6.jpg
Belgian woman blames ChatGPT-like chatbot ELIZA for her husband’s suicide
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/24/image/jpeg/1E5j5QGnoLryMyqPpC58ODehj10fVnAeLhwsoIHr.jpg
UK rocket startup is on a mission to make satellite launches sustainable
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/25/image/jpeg/J2zyEi0YhNHLLcWXTs7LoxARJR4CbpiJAL6IgNsX.jpg
The future of energy has a surprising 'big problem,' environmentalist Carl Pope reveals
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/30/image/jpeg/iXzS3ZgJQFpgx2l7B6KKbWjqVzt1k8RhkDli7Uum.jpg
GPT-5 expected this year, could make ChatGPT indistinguishable from a human
More Stories
innovationLIFTbuild: New game-changing construction system in skyscraper industry
Christopher McFadden| 2/5/2023
innovationPhantom Space: A new rocket startup says it can launch at half the cost of SpaceX
Chris Young| 9/20/2022
innovationAI revolution meets marketing returns: Aiko, Aiden world's first AI interns
Baba Tamim| 2/7/2023