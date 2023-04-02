NASA’s Perseverance collected its 16th rock sample: Berea
NASA’s Perseverance rover was successful in collecting its 16th cored rock sample, named “Berea.” The mission was part of its latest science campaign exploring the top of Jezero Crater’s delta: a carbonate-rich rock formed from deposits carried downstream by an ancient river.
“This animation shows NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover collecting a rock sample from an outcrop the science team calls “Berea” using a coring bit on the end of its robotic arm. The sample was collected on March 30, 2023, the 749th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. The images were taken by one of the rover’s front hazard cameras, “ stated NASA’s press release.
The hope is that scientists will now find fossilized lifeforms that will hold significant information about Mars’ ancient climate. The many different types of samples collected by Perseverance will help scientists to better comprehend the history of Jezero Crater and the water cycle that shaped Mars’ surface and interior.
“A key objective for Perseverance’s mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith (broken rock and dust),” noted NASA.
“Subsequent NASA missions, in cooperation with ESA (European Space Agency), would send spacecraft to Mars to collect these sealed samples from the surface and return them to Earth for in-depth analysis.”
Deciphering mysteries
Scientists are trying to uncover the mystery of how Mars’ climate worked back when most of its area was covered with liquid water. This is where carbonates come in.
The rocks form due to chemical interactions in liquid water providing scientists studying them with a long-term record of changes in the planet’s climate. Now NASA’s team hopes the carbonate in the Berea sample could help fill in the gaps that currently puzzle scientists about how Mars evolved.
Since landing on Mars on February 18 2021, Perseverance has had a very productive year. The rover has traveled more than three kilometers across rocky terrain, recorded the first flight on the planet by helicopter, and collected many precious rock samples.