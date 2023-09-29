NASA's Psyche Mission ready for launch on SpaceX Falcon Heavy

NASA's Psyche Mission ready for launch on SpaceX Falcon HeavyNASA and SpaceX target October 12 for the Falcon Heavy launch of the Psyche asteroid mission, unveiling mysteries of a metallic world between Mars and Jupiter.Can Emir| Sep 29, 2023 09:03 AM ESTCreated: Sep 29, 2023 09:03 AM ESTscienceArtist's concept of Psyche spacecraft with five-panel arrayNASA/JPL-Caltech/Arizona State Univ./Space Systems Loral/Peter Rubin Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In a historic collaboration between NASA and SpaceX, the much-anticipated launch of the Psyche asteroid mission is now set for October 12 at 10:16 a.m. EDT, the agency announced. The mission, which will be carried out using SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, has been a long time coming, with delays and setbacks along the way.Exploring Psyche asteroid and the mission around itThe Psyche mission is poised to embark on an extraordinary journey to investigate the Psyche asteroid, officially named 16 Psyche. This metallic celestial body, shaped like a potato and measuring 173 miles (280 kilometers) at its widest point, resides in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The mission's goal is to unravel the mysteries of this unique asteroid, believed to be composed of up to 60% iron-nickel metals. Some scientists speculate that Psyche may be a remnant from the core of an ancient protoplanet, offering a window into the early history of our solar system. See Also Related NASA gears up for metal-rich asteroid exploration Scientists mapped 16 Psyche at an all-time high resolution of 20 miles per pixel Psyche: NASA just took a key step to visiting a fantastic, metal-rich asteroid "I am so looking forward to seeing those first images," said Lori Glaze, director of NASA's Planetary Sciences Division, during a recent news conference. "They are going to be spectacular when we finally get to see what this metal asteroid looks like up close."SpaceX's critical role in the missionSpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the second-most powerful rocket in operation, will carry the Psyche spacecraft on its groundbreaking journey. This mission marks the eighth launch for the Falcon Heavy, and it represents SpaceX's debut collaboration with NASA in launching an interplanetary mission.The launch window extends from October 12 to October 25, providing a tight schedule for the historic liftoff. However, this timeline may be further constrained by the potential for a government shutdown on October 1. In such an event, NASA will seek a waiver, emphasizing the mission's essential nature.Advanced technology and objectivesWhile en route to Psyche, the spacecraft will engage in cutting-edge experiments, including testing advanced laser communication technology in deep space. This optical communications system promises data transmission rates 10 to 100 times higher than current radio systems, opening the possibility of future interplanetary broadband networks.Additionally, Psyche's unique trajectory will include a gravitational slingshot from a flyby of Mars in 2026 to supplement its electric propulsion system. This maneuver is necessary to reach the distant asteroid, which orbits the Sun at an average distance of three astronomical units.A year of challenges and triumphsThe Psyche mission has faced its fair share of challenges, including a one-year delay caused by a software glitch discovered in 2022. However, this setback prompted an independent review of the mission, leading to significant improvements in workforce and management issues."The overall probability of mission success is high," affirmed Tom Young, who led the independent review. These improvements have paved the way for the mission's rescheduled launch in October 2023.Unlocking cosmic wealth and insightsAlthough Psyche isn't earmarked for asteroid mining, the data collected during this mission may shed light on the asteroid's potential value. Estimates have suggested that Psyche could contain an astonishing $10,000 quadrillion in heavy metals. The mission's primary goal, however, remains scientific, as it seeks to gain insights into Earth's core by studying this distant metallic world.As NASA and SpaceX join forces to embark on this extraordinary journey, the world eagerly anticipates the groundbreaking discoveries and breathtaking images that will soon be beamed back from the enigmatic Psyche asteroid. The launch, scheduled for October 12, marks a historic step in our quest to understand the secrets of the cosmos. 