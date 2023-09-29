NASA's Psyche Mission ready for launch on SpaceX Falcon Heavy

In a historic collaboration between NASA and SpaceX, the much-anticipated launch of the Psyche asteroid mission is now set for October 12 at 10:16 a.m. EDT, the agency announced.

The mission, which will be carried out using SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, has been a long time coming, with delays and setbacks along the way.

Exploring Psyche asteroid and the mission around it

The Psyche mission is poised to embark on an extraordinary journey to investigate the Psyche asteroid, officially named 16 Psyche. This metallic celestial body, shaped like a potato and measuring 173 miles (280 kilometers) at its widest point, resides in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The mission's goal is to unravel the mysteries of this unique asteroid, believed to be composed of up to 60% iron-nickel metals. Some scientists speculate that Psyche may be a remnant from the core of an ancient protoplanet, offering a window into the early history of our solar system.