NASA's special investigative panel on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) - a term you may recognize as the new official jargon for "UFOs" - reported that they'd compiled nearly 800 reports of such sightings. But don't fire up your "X-Files" theme just yet - as reported by the BBC, a scant percentage of these events remain inexplicably enigmatic.

NASA kickstarted the UAP panel last year to provide clarity and insight into phenomena that evade categorization as known aircraft or natural occurrences from a purely scientific vantage point. The panel held its inaugural public meeting this past Wednesday, offering several tantalizing glimpses into their findings and, possibly, our understanding of the cosmos.