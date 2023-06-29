NASA’s Roman and ESA’s Euclid to join forces to study dark energy

A space telescope called Euclid, an ESA (European Space Agency) mission, will launch tomorrow to explore why the universe’s expansion is speeding up, also known as “dark energy.” By May 2027, NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope called Roman will join Euclid in the sky to aid in the discovery of this mystery.

This is according to a press release by NASA published on Tuesday.

“Twenty-five years after its discovery, the universe’s accelerated expansion remains one of the most pressing mysteries in astrophysics,” said Jason Rhodes, a senior research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. Rhodes is a deputy project scientist for Roman and the U.S. science lead for Euclid.