Earlier, Interesting Engineering reported about a unique snake-like robot that could easily traverse extreme terrain regions of the alien worlds. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has now issued an update on the upgraded version of the robot, known as EELS 1.0. EELS stands for Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor.

The self-propelled robot has been created to slither through the rough, unknown, and extreme surfaces of our solar system's planets and moons. With this ability, it could navigate all types of terrains, including ice, sand, cliff walls, deep craters, and lava tubes.

“It has the capability to go to locations where other robots can’t go. Though some robots are better at one particular type of terrain or other, the idea for EELS is the ability to do it all. When you’re going places where you don’t know what you’ll find, you want to send a versatile, risk-aware robot that’s prepared for uncertainty – and can make decisions on its own,” explained Matthew Robinson, EELS project manager in an official statement.