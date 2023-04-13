NASA’s snake-like robot concept could search for life on Saturn’s moon

The snake-like robot's capabilities

This robotic snake could penetrate through the holes, crevices, and cracks across celestial objects and planets in our solar system. Thereby exploring deep and difficult-to-reach places.

The best part is that this self-propelled snake robot has been designed to easily traverse diverse terrains such as water, sand, rock, and ice. This ability stems from the snake robot's ability to change and adapt shape in response to the landscape. It also has rotating screws to grip and wiggle through ice structures. “EELS uses first-of-a-kind rotating propulsion units that act as tracks, gripping mechanisms, and propeller units underwater, enabling the robot to access a plume vent exit and follow it to its ocean source,” according to NASA.

According to a report, the team recently conducted Earth analog tests of the robot inside Canada's Athabasca glacier and Mount Meager volcano. This was the first step in analyzing the robot's resilience and navigation capabilities through rugged terrain and further refining the ultimate mission's design.

One day it could reach Saturn’s moon, Enceladus

The EELS initiative comes in the backdrop of discoveries made by the Cassini probe, which explored Saturn, its rings, and moons for nearly 13 years. The iconic mission ended in September 2017 when the spacecraft crashed into Saturn's atmosphere.

The remarkable discovery of plumes of water vapor ejected into space by Saturn's tiny icy moon Enceladus prompted the development of this EELS snake robot. This raised the possibility of a habitable liquid ocean beneath the moon's frozen crust and piqued the space community's interest in exploring this moon.