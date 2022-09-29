NASA's SOFIA aircraft just took to the skies for the very last time

NASA's SOFIA aircraft flies for the last time

During SOFIA's flights, at the side of the modified Boeing 747 aircraft, an infrared telescope peered out of a hole at altitudes of 42,000 ft (12,800 m) up in the stratosphere. The aircraft flies above 99.9 percent of the atmosphere's water vapor at this altitude, which would otherwise interfere with its infrared observations.

For the past eight years, the flying telescope has taken off with groups of astronomers aboard on round trips that last hours at a time, and it has racked up numerous air miles in the name of science. After today's flight, SOFIA will no longer take to the skies.

In a tweet following SOFIA's final take-off, NASA Associate Administrator wrote, "the SOFIA telescope just embarked on its last flight. On behalf of our team, I am grateful to the dedicated scientists and engineers, including many from [Germany's DLR], who have contributed important science results and have done so safely."

Why is NASA's SOFIA aircraft grounded?

The reason SOFIA is now officially grounded is that NASA decided to stop operating the flying observatory on the recommendation of the Astronomy 2020 decadal survey in November 2021. That survey argued that SOFIA's "science productivity does not justify its operating costs." The observatory's annual operating cost is roughly $85, meaning only Hubble cost took up a significant chunk of NASA's annual budget.

The U.S. space agency also has a very high-profile observatory in a better position to conduct scientific investigations in the infrared spectrum. When it announced it would conclude the SOFIA mission, NASA wrote it "will continue to advance the future of scientific discovery in infrared astrophysics, starting with the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope."