NASA’s spacecraft launched to study night-shining cloud has now retired

Battery issue caused the mission to end

NASA stated that the "spacecraft is no longer supporting operations after experiencing issues with its battery.”

The spacecraft began experiencing battery problems in 2019. Despite this, the team considered that the spacecraft was in good enough condition to return some data to Earth.

However, the spacecraft's battery conditions had recently deteriorated, and there was no way to repair them. It was unable to collect data or respond to commands from mission control. This eventually forced the AIM team to call it quits on the mission. Despite this, the spacecraft outperformed because it was only expected to operate for two years after launch.

The team will, however, continue to monitor the spacecraft's communication for at least two weeks. There may be a small window of opportunity for the spacecraft to reboot and transmit a signal.

A mission dedicated to mesospheric clouds

It orbited about 370 miles (595 kilometers) above Earth’s surface. AIM studied polar mesospheric clouds, also known as night-shining or noctilucent clouds, while in orbit. The clouds form around both the North and South Poles in late spring and early summer.