NASA's TESS spacecraft discovers a new planet roughly the same size as Earth

A new potentially habitable exoplanet

The habitable zone of a solar system is the region that is just the right distance from a star to allow liquid water to occur on a planet. Before the detection of the exoplanet TOI 700 e, astronomers had already discovered three planets in the same system, named TOI 700 b, c, and d. Planet d also orbits in its star's habitable zone.

"This is one of only a few systems with multiple, small, habitable-zone planets that we know of," said Emily Gilbert, a postdoctoral fellow at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California and study lead. "That makes the TOI 700 system an exciting prospect for additional follow-up. Planet e is about 10% smaller than planet d, so the system also shows how additional TESS observations help us find smaller and smaller worlds."

Gilbert's team presented their findings in the journal The Astrophysical Journal Letters. Their paper details how TOI 700 is a small, cool M dwarf star located roughly 100 light-years from Earth in the southern constellation Dorado. Its relatively small size means its closest habitable planet, TOI 700 d, only has a 37-day orbit.

The search continues for alien life

NASA's TESS spacecraft trains its instruments on large areas of the sky for approximately 27 days at a time. This allows it to detect exoplanets via transits. Essentially, planets orbit within TESS's line of sight and slightly reduce the brightness of the light coming from their host star. This allows scientists to confirm the existence of an exoplanet and also deduce its orbital period based on the amount of time it dims its star's light.