The US space agency appears to have lost communication with the Voyager 2 probe, which has been traveling billions of kilometers away into interstellar space.

On July 21, NASA accidentally sent a series of commands to the spacecraft that titled its antenna away from Earth.

As per NASA release, the antenna direction shifted by just 2 degrees, but it was enough to disrupt communications between the spacecraft and its Deep Space Network (DSN) ground antennas in Canberra, Australia.

As a result, the Voyager 2 is now unable to receive mission control commands or relay data back to Earth.

NASA may regain contact by October 18

Voyager 2 is currently 12.3 billion miles (19.9 billion kilometers) distant from Earth. This vast distance may muddle matters further. A signal from so far away takes more than 18 hours to reach Earth.