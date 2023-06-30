NASA's Webb detects three million light-year-long cosmic filament in the early universe
A team of astronomers led by the University of Arizona have discovered a "thread-like arrangement" of 10 galaxies about 830 million years after the Big Bang.
| Jun 30, 2023 03:52 AM EST
This 3 million light-year-long filament is anchored by a very distant and luminous quasar – a galaxy with an active, supermassive black hole at its core.
NASA, ESA, CSA, Feige Wang (University of Arizona), and Joseph DePasquale (STScI)