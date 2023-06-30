NASA's Webb detects three million light-year-long cosmic filament in the early universe

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has looked back in time to find the very first filaments of the cosmic web, which is a network of huge interconnected filaments of galaxies separated by vast voids.

A team of astronomers led by the University of Arizona have discovered a "thread-like arrangement" of 10 galaxies about 830 million years after the Big Bang, as per a press release.

According to the study, this arrangement is recognized as one of the most ancient filamentary formations discovered so far, and it is associated with a remote quasar.

The long cosmic filament

This massive filament is estimated to be three million light-years long.