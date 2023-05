The world's most powerful ground-based solar telescope, the NSF Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, has released a collection of eight mesmerizing photographs that give an insight into the cutting-edge scientific research being done there.

The Visible-Broadband Imager (VBI), one of the telescope's first-generation sensors, took these pictures of the Sun's surface. They show a variety of sunspots and serene regions.

Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope's extraordinary ability to record data in previously unheard-of detail holds enormous promise for solar scientists. To better comprehend these occurrences, scientists are closely examining the Sun's magnetic field and the mechanisms causing solar storms.