These never-before-dated Neanderthal footprints could be nearly 300,000 years old

However, in the course of the investigation, we sampled the surface where the footprints were found, which had never been dated before, and the dunes above. It turned out to be about 295,800 years old (Middle Pleistocene): this is to say, much earlier than previously thought.

Drastic climate change

The new dating placed the footprints in a new geographical and environmental context. The European continent was about to undergo drastic climate change 300,000 years ago. Relatively warm conditions were changing to much colder conditions, a precursor to an ice age. At that time, the sea level on the European continent was on average about 60 meters below its present level, which implies that the Huelva coastline would be 20 to 25 kilometers offshore from its present position.

In other words, the coastal plain was very extensive and probably created by the delta of the river. It was probably covered by water during the wet seasons and totally or partially exposed during the dry seasons.

Over this shallow and saline lake environment, made of polygonal ground and microbial covers, that hominids and other fauna trampled. Today, the same kind of polygonal covers are found in extensive areas of marshland in both hot desert and tropical climates.

More or less extensive vegetated areas would be found in the non-flooded areas of this wide coastal plain. Around them, there would be a significant development of dune systems that would move landward from the coast.

New suspects?

The environmental context and the landscape have changed in relation to the initial interpretation. The question, therefore, became whether our understanding of who produced these footprints should also change. The answer is to be found in the palaeontological record.

Hominid fossils belonging to the Middle Pleistocene are thought to be from the Neanderthal lineage: Homo neanderthalensis and Homo heidelbergensis. However, their remains are still very scarce, fragmentary and geographically dispersed. Worse still, footprints are even scarcer than skeletal remains. In the entire European Middle Pleistocene, only four sites have provided traces from this period: Terra Amata, in France (380,000 years old), Roccamonfina, in Italy (345,000 years old, attributed to Homo heidelbergensis), Biache-Vaast, in France (236,000 years old, Homo neanderthalensis) and Theopetra, in Greece (130,000 years old, Homo neanderthalensis).