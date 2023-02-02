Neanderthals butchered 10-ton giant elephants to feed themselves

As reported by Phys.org, an adult male elephant at that time could weigh up to 13 metric tons, and they were three times bigger than modern Asian elephants and larger than woolly mammoths.

"Hunting these giant animals and completely butchering them was part of Neanderthal subsistence activities at this location," Wil Roebroeks, a professor of archeology at Leiden University in the Netherlands, a co-author of the study, told AFP, according to Phys.org.

"This constitutes the first clear-cut evidence of elephant hunting in human evolution," also said Roebroeks.

Large prehistoric relative of modern-day elephant. ZU_09/iStock

Elephants had been hunted

The age and sex composition of the remains discovered in the quarry led the researchers to conclude that the elephants had been hunted.

"It's a typical selection made by hunters who went for the biggest prey," Roebroeks said.

"Whereas adult males are solitary animals most of the time," Roebroeks said. "So they are easier to immobilize, driving them into mud and pit traps. And they are the biggest calorie bombs that are walking around in these landscapes," Roebroeks explained.