The ultimate goal of space exploration has been to find habitable worlds similar to Earth that have all of the ideal conditions for life to thrive. Scientists have gathered a plethora of evidence of potentially habitable worlds over decades of scientific research, but none come close to our one-of-a-kind blue world.

Despite the oddities, the hope of finding a habitable exoplanet continues. A new study has attempted to narrow down the possibilities of discovering potentially habitable exoplanets within the Milky Way.

According to the calculations of University of Florida professor Sarah Ballard and doctoral student Sheila Sagear, roughly one-third of the galaxy's planets may be in the Goldilocks zone, which is an ideal orbit that allows these worlds to retain liquid water and possibly sustain any form of life.