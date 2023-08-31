Bizarre Neptune-sized planet ‘denser than steel’ discovered

Exoplanetary research has unveiled an extraordinary range of planetary systems distinct from our own. Among these are hot Jupiters, which are colossal gas giants orbiting in close proximity to their stars. The other class is a Neptunian-size exoplanet, a gas planet similar in size to Neptune or Uranus. And then there are super-Earths, which are predominantly rocky planets that might possess atmospheres.

Astronomers have now discovered an unexpected finding of a Neptune-sized planet that is "denser than steel."

The official press release stated that it is pretty unusual to discover such a massive Neptune-sized planet.

The study authors postulate that the newfound planet’s composition could be the outcome of a cataclysmic collision between two celestial worlds.