Neptune's vanishing clouds linked to Sun's solar cycle

An unusual phenomenon seems to be occurring on Neptune, one of the icy giants within our solar system.

Neptune's clouds have vanished for the first time in over three decades of observations. And scientists from the University of California (UC) Berkeley blame the Sun for this disappearing act.

“I was surprised by how quickly clouds disappeared on Neptune. We essentially saw cloud activity drop within a few months,” said Imke de Pater, emeritus professor of astronomy at UC Berkeley and senior author of the study, in an official release.

This sequence of Hubble Space Telescope images chronicles the waxing and waning of the amount of cloud cover on Neptune. This long set of observations shows that the number of clouds grows increasingly following a peak in the solar cycle NASA, ESA, Erandi Chavez (UC Berkeley), Imke de Pater (UC Berkeley)

Cloud coverage started to fade in 2019

The scientists noticed that the typically cloudy upper atmosphere of Neptune began to disappear in 2019. The azure world has relatively sparse cloud cover, except for a small number of clouds drifting above its southern pole.