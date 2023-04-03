Rare red Neptunian asteroids could shed light on solar system’s early evolution

The presence of redder asteroids in this group suggests the “existence of a transition zone between more neutral colored and redder objects".

The redder Neptunian asteroids could have formed far away from this transition boundary, and later eventually drawn and captured into Neptune's orbit. Neptune has migrated from the inner solar system to its current location, which is approximately 4.5 billion kilometers from the Sun.

“Because we have a larger sample of Neptunian Trojans with measured colors, we can now start to see major differences between asteroid groups. Our observations also show that the Neptunian Trojans are also different in color compared to asteroid groups even further from the Sun. A possible explanation may be that the processing of the surfaces of asteroids by the Sun’s heat may have different effects for asteroids at varying solar distances,” said Dr Bryce Bolin of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre, and lead author of this study, in a statement.

These pristine space rocks are extremely valuable in space because they act as time capsules —preserving the secrets of our solar system's early years.

The study is published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Study abstract:

Neptunian Trojans (NTs), trans-Neptunian objects in 1:1 mean-motion resonance with Neptune, are generally thought to have been captured from the original trans-Neptunian protoplanetary disc into co-orbital resonance with the ice giant during its outward migration. It is possible, therefore, that the colour distribution of NTs is a constraint on the location of any colour transition zones that may have been present in the disc. In support of this possible test, we obtained g, r, and i-band observations of 18 NTs, more than doubling the sample of NTs with known visible colours to 31 objects. Out of the combined sample, we found ≈4 objects with g –i colours of >1.2 mags placing them in the very red (VR) category as typically defined. We find, without taking observational selection effects into account, that the NT g – i colour distribution is statistically distinct from other trans-Neptunian dynamical classes. The optical colours of Jovian Trojans and NTs are shown to be less similar than previously claimed with additional VR NTs. The presence of VR objects among the NTs may suggest that the location of the red to VR colour transition zone in the protoplanetary disc was interior to 30 – 35 au.