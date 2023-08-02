Could a gene switch off anxiety?

Anxiety is on the rise around the world.

Is something about modern life causing this, or is it just that we are paying more attention to it?

New research suggests it may be at least partly genetic.

Have you ever felt an overwhelming sense of unease that seems to follow you everywhere you go? You're not alone.

Rates of anxiety have, in many places, risen tremendously, affecting millions of people worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 301 million people were living with anxiety in 2021, and this grew to 374 million in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, while the pandemic has waned, rates of anxiety have not fallen.

Anxiety has become an epidemic, transcending borders and social strata. But how did we get here?

The term 'anxiety' covers a variety of anxiety disorders, including panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).