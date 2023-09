The heaviest version of oxygen was detected by scientists in a savvy experiment using different instruments. While the isotope has been expected to remain unstable, physicists observed that the Oxygen-28 decays rapidly soon after its creation.

The Tokyo Institute of Technology scientists in Japan created the O28 isotope with eight protons and 20 neutrons. Yosuke Kondo led the study.

This discovery may lead to the development of new theories in the formation of atomic nuclei if the results can be replicated, Nature reported.

Oxygen-28 detected

A recent study of physical systems conducted under extreme conditions observed that neutron-rich isotopes, particularly oxygen-28 (28O) and oxygen-27 (27O), through their decay into oxygen-24 with four and three neutrons, respectively.